IN LOVING MEMORY

of our Brother

Hastings Smith

We are saddened to

announce his passing on 8/22/2020 at Doctor's

Hospital, Augusta GA.

Hasting was loved by his family and all who knew him. While we grieve his loss, we know that he is

finally at peace. The Family wishes to express their gratitude for all acts of kindness during their time of bereavement. We will miss him forever (Frank Jr, Polly, Carl and Pauline)



