Mrs. Hazel Gambill
Saluda - Mrs. Hazel Milam Gambill, 93, wife of the late Mr. William Brice Gambill, entered into rest on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter, Ladonna Lynn Chavis, and her sisters: Leora Miller, Unice Church, and Kathrin Eller.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Woodridge Baptist Church, North Augusta, S.C. beginning at 1 o'clock followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 o'clock with Pastor Tom Kalliokoski officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, South Carolina. Pallbearers will be Wally Dubose, Ed Barns, Kelly Newsome, Terry McIntosh, Rowland Stone, and Ron Rowland.
Mrs. Gambill was born in Wilkes County, N.C. to the late Charles and Josephine Milam. She retired from Graniteville Company's Greg Division with 35 years of service and she was a faithful member of Woodridge Baptist Church, North Augusta, S.C.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons and their wives: William R. Gambill (Teresa G.), of Saluda, S.C. and Daniel B. Gambill (Letta P. Lee), of Fairmont, N.C.; her grandchildren: Kelli S. Gambill, Jamie E. Gambill, Susan R. Johnston, Jason C. Crout, Nathan R. Hoffman, Jenni L. Chavis, and Johnny Leon Chavis, Jr; her great-grandchildren: Sarah E. Johnston, Dalton Gregory, Alexis M. Rowe, Jaida L. Young, Kelsei Covington, Dominic Busbee, Dillon Busbee, Natalie E. Bundrick, Jaiton Leona Chavis, Zaylen Euayla Chavis, Olivia Ladonna Branham, Landon Bryce Branham, and Bailynn Hoffman and great-great-grandchildren, Lennox J. Johnston and Olivia R. Johnston.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com
to leave a note of condolence for the Gambill Family.