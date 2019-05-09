Hazel Posey
Aiken - Hazel G. Posey, age 78, of Aiken, S.C., daughter of the late George W. Posey and the late Effie Panther Posey, entered into rest at Aiken Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She is survived by daughters, Diane Craig (Del) Strang, Kay Craig Quackenbush and Sara Craig (Trip) Kennebeck; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, John H. Laird, Jr. and the love of her life, Ronnie Craig. She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and her hobbies included cooking, gardening, reading and crocheting. A woman of her caliber shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 78 years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories as a life that touches others will go on forever. She has gained her crown. A service, celebrating her life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, S.C. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at www. napierfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 9, 2019