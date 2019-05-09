Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Posey. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Posey

Aiken - Hazel G. Posey, age 78, of Aiken, S.C., daughter of the late George W. Posey and the late Effie Panther Posey, entered into rest at Aiken Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She is survived by daughters, Diane Craig (Del) Strang, Kay Craig Quackenbush and Sara Craig (Trip) Kennebeck; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, John H. Laird, Jr. and the love of her life, Ronnie Craig. She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and her hobbies included cooking, gardening, reading and crocheting. A woman of her caliber shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 78 years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories as a life that touches others will go on forever. She has gained her crown. A service, celebrating her life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, S.C. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at www.

Hazel PoseyAiken - Hazel G. Posey, age 78, of Aiken, S.C., daughter of the late George W. Posey and the late Effie Panther Posey, entered into rest at Aiken Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She is survived by daughters, Diane Craig (Del) Strang, Kay Craig Quackenbush and Sara Craig (Trip) Kennebeck; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, John H. Laird, Jr. and the love of her life, Ronnie Craig. She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and her hobbies included cooking, gardening, reading and crocheting. A woman of her caliber shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 78 years that God granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories as a life that touches others will go on forever. She has gained her crown. A service, celebrating her life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, S.C. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at www. napierfuneralhomeinc.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close