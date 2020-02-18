|
Hazel Skidmore
Aiken - HAZEL STEVENS SKIDMORE, 91, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence.
Born Hazel Beatrice Stevens in Loudon County, Tennessee in 1928, Hazel grew up in Lenoir City, Tennessee. Losing her mother at age two and her father at age twelve, she was raised by three loving aunts and her paternal grandmother who instilled an unwavering devotion to family.
In a marriage predicted to fail in six months, she eloped with the "scoundrel" James Skidmore in 1945, with whom she bore three children and shared seventy-one years before his death in 2017. The couple moved with their two young sons to Aiken in 1953 where James accepted a job with DuPont de Nemours at the Savannah River Plant. They added a daughter to the family in 1959. Hazel worked at the A&P grocery store in Mitchell Shopping Center as a cashier / clerk / bookkeeper for many years and was a volunteer worker in the gift shop at Aiken Regional Hospital.
A member of Level's Baptist Church for over sixty years, Hazel acquired life-long friends, expressed her spiritual joy as a choir member, and avidly shared her faith in God as a Sunday School teacher.
Hazel is survived by her children: Jim, Steve, and Terri Skidmore; her children by heart: Larry and Millie Skidmore; her granddaughters: Missie, Krista, Samantha, Ami, Dora, and Sarah, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, James and her grandsons, Steve and Tommie Skidmore.
Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Tuesday, February 18 at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral home.
The funeral will take place at Level's Baptist Church Wednesday, February 19 at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steve Skidmore, Ami Anderson, Aaron Gregory, Colby Anderson, Larry Skidmore, and Bill Ray.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her name to Level's Baptist Church.
Hallelujah! Hazel is a saint!
