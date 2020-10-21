1/1
Heather Breaux
Heather Breaux
Warrenville - Heather Lynn Peacock Breaux, 41, entered in to rest on October 19, 2020, at her residence following a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Heather was born in Aiken, SC. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeremy Breaux; her mother, Robbie (Mike) Davis; her father, Robert (Pam) Peacock; her sister, Jessica (Jason) Ouzts; and 2 nephews she adored as her own. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Bob and Jo Sims; paternal grandparents, Carl and Lizzie Mae Peacock; and stepfather, Joe Garritano.
Heather was a graduate of South Aiken High School and Aiken Technical College. She dedicated her life to serving others. She began her career at Pepper Hill Nursing and Rehab Center as a CNA, when she was in high school. She was still employed at Pepper Hill, 23 years later, as an Activities Director, when she had to leave due to her health. She truly loved her residents. Heather was an active member of Heights Church, where she frequently served in multiple ministries. She loved cheering for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. Our ladybug has taken her final flight and gone home.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 3:30 PM at Heights Church with Pastor Mark Canipe officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family is eternally grateful for the love and support of the University Healthcare Foundation, Georgia Cancer Center, Crescent Hospice, and Heights Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of those organizations.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
Heights Church
OCT
24
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Heights Church
