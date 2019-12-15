|
|
Heather Marie Randall
AIKEN - A celebration of life service for Miss. Heather Marie Randall age 34 will be held 2:00 pm Monday December 16, 2019 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brancie Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Park. Miss Randall entered into rest Thursday December 12, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. She was born in Augusta, GA and was a life long resident of Aiken, SC. Heather was the daughter of Mrs. Donna Randall Phillips and step father Tom Phillips of Augusta, GA and father Mr. Bobby Randall, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Heather had been a part of the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County since 2000. She participated the the Special Olympics for many years. She had a love for her baby dolls, eating and playing with them. Heather enjoyed music. You would always hear her singing and see her dancing. Heather's favorite song was Achy Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus. When she was able to, she would attend Bethel Baptist Church with her grandmother Marie Smith. Additional survivors include one brother, Brad (Crystal) Randall, Aiken; step brothers, Jason Phillips, Columbia, T.J. (Abbey) Phillips, Seattle, WA, Alex Phillips, Augusta, GA; maternal grandparents, Marie Smith, Aiken and the late Billy Smith; paternal grandmother, Polly Murry, Waynesboro, GA; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers will be Wesley Smith, Michael Kiser, Alex Phillips, Jason Phillips, Tony Phillips, Jacob Sevier. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff at Tri-Development Center of Aiken County. In lieu of flowers the family suggested that memorials be made to the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County, P.O Box 698, Aiken, SC 29802. A visitation with the family will take place one hour prior to the service at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC 29801. 803-648-7175.
Please sign the online registry at: www.colefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 15 to Dec. 25, 2019