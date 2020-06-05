Helen A. Moseley
1936 - 2020
Helen A. Moseley
Aiken - Mrs. Helen A. Moseley, age 83, of 1398 President Dr., entered into eternal rest, on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Monday June 8, 2020 at Mt. Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 185 Old Tory Trl, with Rev. Lorenzo Washington, Pastor.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, James Authur Addison and Thelma Johnson Addison; her husband, Charles Moseley; while leaving to cherish her memory: daughter, Katherine M. Bradley (Norris); sons, Larry Moseley, Dennis Moseley (Rozine), Michael Moseley (Angela); sister, Lorraine Ross; brother, Clifton Addison (Frances); step-sister, Frances V. Dobson (Lynwood); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and loving friends.
Friends may call the residence of her daughter, 1354 Hampton Ave NW, or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 on Sunday from 3-6 PM.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
