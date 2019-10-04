Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Alexander Edwards. View Sign Service Information Blyth Funeral Home 1425 Montague Avenue Extension Greenwood , SC 29649 (864)-223-2223 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Rice Memorial Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Rice Memorial Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Edwards

Aiken - Helen Alexander Edwards (98), widow of Wm. Marion "Bub" Edwards and formerly of Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Benton House of Aiken.

Born in Simpsonville, SC she was the youngest daughter of the late Arthur Franklin and Grace Middleton Alexander. She was a graduate of Mountville High School and Greenwood Business School and retired from Greenwood Mills, mostly spent in the administrative offices of the Service Department. In retirement, she continued to work part-time at Buck Stove Pool and Spa.

Surviving are a son Chris Edwards and his wife Susan of Aiken and their sons Andrew of Florence, SC and Phillip of Denver, CO; daughter-in-law Deidre Clegg Edwards of Greenwood and her son Nicholas and his wife Ginny and their daughters Savannah and Haleigh of Greenwood; brother Edwin Alexander of Mountville; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her son, Ken Edwards; brothers Herbert Alexander, Dillard Alexander and Jack Alexander and sisters Clara Coats, Lois Willis, Blanche Findley, Earline Hall and Agnes Bailey.

She was a founding member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and served on many committees. Known as an excellent cook she took much joy in cooking for her family and friends. She exhibited many qualities of a Titus II woman by providing and caring for others. She was always willing to listen and slow to judge.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Rice Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 12 noon until 1:00 Saturday. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to express appreciation for the compassion, love and care extended by the residents and staff of the Benton House of Aiken and Agape Hospice. Memorials are requested to be directed to Agape Hospice at 204 Silver Bluff Road, Aiken, SC 29803 or

For online condolences please visit

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Edwards family.

