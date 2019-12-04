|
Helen Louise (Barick) Butterbaugh
AIKEN - Helen Louise (Barick) Butterbaugh, 92, beloved wife of the late Robert E. Butterbaugh of almost 71 years, passed away peacefully at the Harbor Chase of Aiken, on Friday, November 29, 2019 at approximately 5 PM.
Born in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Helen was the younger of 2 children of the late John and Mary (Vent) Barick. Helen's passion for evangelism, especially with children, was her living legacy. Next to her passion for Christ came her deep love and devotion to her husband and faithful commitment to raising each of their children to love Jesus first before others.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Butterbaugh, brother, Glen Barick, and their grandson Brian Shamel. Survivors, include her three sons, James Butterbaugh, John Butterbaugh and Robert Butterbaugh; two daughters Shirley (Butterbaugh) Shamel and Linda Butterbaugh; 7 living grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6-8 PM. The funeral will also be held at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 AM. After the funeral a procession will be made to Southlawn Cemetery at 4524 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC 29803 for the Gravesite Memorial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to CEF (Child Evangelism Fellowship), PO Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383 www.cefonline.com/donate/
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019