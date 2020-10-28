1/
Helen Gathers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Gathers
AIKEN - Funeral services for Helen Gathers, 79, of Aiken, SC will be held at two o'clock p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC with Pastor Ray Cole officiating; burial will follow in the Williston Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853. Mrs. Helen passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com for the complete obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Folk Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Folk Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Folk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved