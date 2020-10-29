Helen Gathers
Aiken - Funeral services for Helen Gathers, 79, of Aiken, SC will be held at two o'clock p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC with Pastor Ray Cole officiating; burial will follow in the Williston Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853. Mrs. Helen passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
