Mrs. Helen Worm
Martinez, GA - Mrs. Helen Jackson Worm, 89, beloved wife to the late Mr. Anton Philip Worm, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Along with her husband she was preceded in death by her daughters, Annette and Cecelia Worm and her siblings, Lawrence Jackson, Lavelle Ball, and Joe Jackson.
Mrs. Worm was born in Rocky, Oklahoma to the late Lawrence Tillman "L.T" and Ruby Adams Jackson. She was a homemaker and an excellent cook. She was a member of The Assembly at Augusta, a former president of their Women's Ministries and an Adult Sunday school teacher for over 40 years. Missions were dear to her heart. Ever the encourager, Mrs. Worm was well-known for sending notes and cards to her family and friends as well as ministering in nursing homes.
Surviving is her son, Mark Worm (Tammy), Martinez, GA; brother, Paul Jackson (Esther), Choctaw, OK; sister, Retha Graves (Tommy), Stuttgart, Arkansas; grandchildren: Emily Nicole Worm and Matthew Philip Worm and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC with Rev. Stanley Baxter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to: The Assembly at Augusta Missions Fund, 4207 Wheeler Road, Martinez, GA 30907.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2020