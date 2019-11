Helen O'ShieldsBath - Mrs. Margaret Helen Mathis O'Shields, 84, of Bath, SC, wife if the late Don Eugene "Gene" O'Shields, entered into rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019.A lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of late Milo and Viola Hiatt Mathis. She retired from the Graniteville Company. Miss Helen enjoyed reading and crocheting.In addition to her husband and parents, family members include a son, Kenneth Steven O'Shields and his companion, Linda Holsomback, North Augusta, SC; siblings, Hillman Mathis, Bath, SC and Billy Ray Mathis, Columbia, SC; granddaughter, Jessica Turner and her husband, Victor and three great-grandchildren.The family will greet friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, beginning at 10 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 o'clock in the chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.It has been requested that memorials be made to the . ( )Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence.