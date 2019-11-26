Helen O'Shields
Bath - Mrs. Margaret Helen Mathis O'Shields, 84, of Bath, SC, wife if the late Don Eugene "Gene" O'Shields, entered into rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
A lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of late Milo and Viola Hiatt Mathis. She retired from the Graniteville Company. Miss Helen enjoyed reading and crocheting.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include a son, Kenneth Steven O'Shields and his companion, Linda Holsomback, North Augusta, SC; siblings, Hillman Mathis, Bath, SC and Billy Ray Mathis, Columbia, SC; granddaughter, Jessica Turner and her husband, Victor and three great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, beginning at 10 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 o'clock in the chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
It has been requested that memorials be made to the . ()
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2019