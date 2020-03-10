|
Helen S. Simpkins
AIKEN - Ms. Helen S. Simpkins, 73, of 749 Durham St, entered into rest March 7, 2020 at the Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
Ms. Simpkins was a member of the Gospel Deliverance Church, Aiken County Foster Parent's Board, & The Lions Club.
Survivors include her daughter, Levetta Nesbitt, Richmond, VA; two sons, James Isaac, Augusta, GA and Michael Isaac, Aiken; one brother, Jeffery (Renee) Smith, Lorain, OH; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call her residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 390 BEAUFORT ST, AIKEN, (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 18, 2020