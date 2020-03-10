Home

POWERED BY

Services
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134

Helen S. Simpkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen S. Simpkins Obituary
Helen S. Simpkins
AIKEN - Ms. Helen S. Simpkins, 73, of 749 Durham St, entered into rest March 7, 2020 at the Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
Ms. Simpkins was a member of the Gospel Deliverance Church, Aiken County Foster Parent's Board, & The Lions Club.
Survivors include her daughter, Levetta Nesbitt, Richmond, VA; two sons, James Isaac, Augusta, GA and Michael Isaac, Aiken; one brother, Jeffery (Renee) Smith, Lorain, OH; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call her residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 390 BEAUFORT ST, AIKEN, (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -