Helen Wise
Waynesboro, GA - Helen Garvin Wise, 92, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 19, 2020.
A devout Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to many, Helen was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, South Carolina until she moved to Waynesboro, Georgia to be with family in her later years. Helen spent many years faithfully serving the Lord. At the First Baptist Church in Graniteville, SC, where she was a previous member for 30 years, Helen served in the Nursery for 13 years, shepherded the Acteens, and was instrumental in the formation of a youth choir, The Solid Rocks. She spent her later years as a member of Breezy Hill Baptist Church in Graniteville, SC and the Faith Ladies Sunday School Class. She enjoyed studying her Bible and reading books about Biblical history until her death. Helen, after graduating from Windsor High School, Windsor, SC, began working as a Bookkeeper for Graniteville Company until she left the workforce 4 years later after her marriage to Christy Wise, who preceded her in death. After raising 6 children, she went on to work at the Aiken County School Food Service and was the Manager of Food Services at Leavelle McCampbell High School, Graniteville SC for 10 years. She was later assigned to Aiken District School Food Services as Commodity Specialist where she retired in 1990 after 23 years of service. In her retirement, Helen enjoyed traveling with her sister on various trips as well as visiting her family and grandchildren in several different states and countries.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde L. and Vera J. Garvin of Graniteville, SC; a daughter, Janieth K. Wise, MD, of Alexandria, VA; and sons, Michael S. Wise of Plum Branch, SC and Richard B. Wise of Graniteville, SC.
Helen Wise is survived by her sons, Len Wise (Kyong) of Enterprise, AL; Chris Wise (Judy) of Charleston, SC; her daughter, Jill W. Gilpin (Jerry) of Waynesboro, GA; Granddaughters, Tonja Douglas of North Port, FL; Jennie W. Horne (Cory) of Clayton, NC; Melanie G. Pearson (Tap) of Bogart GA; Ginger Gilpin of Warner Robins, GA; Sarah Beth Wise of Longview, WA; Grandsons, Kevin Wise (Melissa) of Groveland, FL; Dusty Wise of Trenton, SC; Trapper Wise (Austine) of Benson, NC; Step Granddaughters CJ Hammond and Jennifer Thoman; a sister, Thelma Hilton of Aiken, SC; nephews, Wayne Hilton of Aiken, SC; and Charles Hilton (Bobbie Ann) of Graniteville, SC, and 13 Great Grandchildren and 3 Step Great Granddaughters.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers who have assisted our mother and grandmother over the last few years. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.
There will be no visitation due to current circumstances. If anyone wishes to make personal condolences to the family, you may email [email protected] A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2648 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC with the Reverend Phillip Napier officiating.
Donations may be made to Breezy Hill Baptist Church Mission Fund, 612 Ascauga Lake Road, Graniteville, SC 29829 or Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 21 to Apr. 1, 2020