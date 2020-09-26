Hemrick 'Hink' Salley, Jr.
SALLEY - Mr. Hemrick Nathan Salley, Jr., "Hink" passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Mr. Salley was the son of Judge Hemrick N. Salley, Sr. and Judge Ena Boylston Salley of Salley, SC. He was an alumnus of the University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy, a pharmacist with both Cone's Drugstore in Williston, SC, and Wannamaker Drug Company in Orangeburg, SC. He was the Director of Pharmacy for the Orangeburg Hospital and later, the Director of Pharmacy at the Aiken County Hospital, then the Aiken Community Hospital/Aiken Regional Medical Centers with more than 35 years of service. He was a member of Salley Baptist Church, the Sons of the American Revolution, the United Sons of the Confederacy, and the Wagener Bridge Club. He served as president of the Salley Family Historical Society, president and historian of the Salley Historical Preservation Society, and was on the Aiken County Historical Commission. He was a member of the Aiken County Historical Museum and the Old Salley School Museum, a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, and the Dean Swamp Masons Lodge. He also served on the board of directors for the American Red Cross of Aiken, the Hitchcock of Aiken County, the Judicial Commission of Aiken County, and the Mattie C. Hall Nursing Home.
Mr. Salley is survived by cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Oak View Cemetery with the Reverend Henry Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Deans Swamp Masonic Lodge.
Mr. Salley requested no flowers be sent, and that memorial contributions be made to the Old Salley School Museum, c/o Jerry Griswold, P.O. Box 700, Salley, SC 29137.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Mr. Salley's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com