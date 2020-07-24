1/1
Henry H. Rowland
New Ellenton - Mr. Henry (Hank, "Shorty") Harrison Rowland, 91, husband of the late Cuba Kersey Rowland for 65 years, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. Mr. Rowland was born in Johnson County, Georgia to the late John Clifton Rowland and Ideen Webb Rowland. He was preceded in death by his sisters Johnnie Rowland and Mary Frances Cartwright, brothers Robert (Bud) Rowland, Shelton Rowland, Fred Rowland, Herbert Rowland and Louie Rowland.
Mr. Rowland was a member of Foreman Memorial Baptist Church. He served on the New Ellenton City Council and Water Commission. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He retired from E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Westinghouse at the Savannah River Site as an Area Superintendent. He farmed throughout his life and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mr. Rowland is survived by his daughter, Alacia (Doug) Miller, grandchildren, Colin (Megan) Ashe of Aiken, Mallory (Grey) Nichols of Camp LeJeune, NC, great grandchildren Jenah Ashe and Weston Ashe. He is also survived by his sisters Genell Rowland Mathis of Columbus, GA and Sara Rowland Watkins (Lewis) of Appling, GA, and brother Willis Rowland of Millen, GA.
We would like to thank Professional Case Management for their wonderful care for the past seven years.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from noon until 1 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1 o'clock. Entombment will be in the Southlawn Cemetery Mausoleum with military honors. Live stream will be available via the Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/srfhandsfh).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Children's Place (childrensplaceinc.org/donations)
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG ROAD, AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 24 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
JUL
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
