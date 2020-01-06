|
|
Henry Hilton Franks
WARRENVILLE - Henry Hilton Franks, age 80, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loving family.
Henry was born December 23, 1939 in Conway, SC to the late Henry Beaufort Franks and the late Catherine Causey Franks. He was a resident of Aiken County since 1961 and retired from the Savannah River Site as a lab technician. He enjoyed going to church at the Full Gospel Redemption Center, watching wrestling, and playing games on the computer. He had a love for Hershey kisses and cake in milk. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of forty-three years, Margie Jordan Franks; his second wife of ten years, Barbara Fulmer Franks; and two sisters, Niobe Callahan and Judy Jordan.
Survivors include two daughters, Hilma Renee Franks Heath, Aiken, SC and Jennile Cavalcante (Keith Swearingen), Warrenville, SC; a son, Stephen Franks, Aiken, SC; eight grandchildren, Travis Sheldon Heath, Sabrina Estella Eubanks, Ashley Elizabeth Howerton, Joseph Carter, Jacob Carter, Stephanie Franks, Michael Franks, Stephen Franks; thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Katie Kappalar and Denise Sapough (Dean); acquired daughter, Christy Eubanks; and acquired grandchildren, Steven, Justin, and Breanna Eubanks.
Friends may call on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at George Funeral Home in downtown Aiken.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Full Gospel Redemption Center, 365 Piney Heights Rd; Warrenville, South Carolina 29851, with Pastor Chris Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Joseph Carter, Christopher Hancock, Steven Eubanks, Roman Howerton, Keith Swearingen, and Brian Cook. Ushers will be Lee Hancock and Michael Nix
Memorial contributions may be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org).
The family would like to say a special thank you to Kindred Hospice and nurse Stephanie Fishpaw and aide Ashley Bing for all of their help and support.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 15, 2020