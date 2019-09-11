|
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
Henry Keith Spiller
WAGENER - Henry Keith Spiller, 72, of Wagener, South Carolina, formerly of Hickory, died Friday, September 6, 2019.
He was born June 30, 1947, in Canonsburg, a son of Henry Dominic and Mary Magdaline Burchak Spiller.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as a Coal Miner at Mathias Mine and at Enlow Fork Mine.
He was a member of St. Mary's Church, in Aiken, South Carolina.
Mr. Spiller proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Sergeant, during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the Aiken County Veterans Council, the V.F.W., post 191; an Adjutant of the D.A.V. Chapter 43, in Aiken, S.C., and a member of the Riversbank Zoo. He loved nature, studying Civil War and WWII history, was a big Steelers and Clemson fan, and especially cherished time spent with his grandkids.
On March 9, 1968, he married his loving wife, Lois Ann Beltz Spiller, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Brian K. (Kellie) Spiller, of Harrison City; his daughter, Mary Kristin (Matthew) Wachtler, of Houston; his sister, Karen Bails, of Canonsburg; grandchildren, Noah Wachtler, Layla Spiller, Logan Spiller, Faith Wachtler; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen James Spiller.
Friends will be received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8pm, at the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.
Services will be held Thursday, at 11:30, in the funeral home, followed by burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to DAV, Chapter 43, 2194 Columbia Hwy N; Aiken, South Carolina 29805, or , , in Henry Spiller's name.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 11, 2019
