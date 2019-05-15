|
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Mr. Henry P. Fulmer
Graniteville - Mr. Henry Preston Fulmer, 89, of Sudlow Lake Road, entered into rest on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center, Augusta, GA. Along with his parents, his first wife, Lois Hallman, his second wife, Joyce Brown, and his brothers: Carroll, George, and Wille Fulmer preceded him in death.
Mr. Fulmer was born in Aiken County to the late Otis Thomas Fulmer, Sr. and Lillie Mae Poole Fulmer. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. He retired with 30 years of service as a switchman from Southern Bell, owned and operated the Quikway Store in Gloverville from 1974 until 1990, sold cars for Timmerman Oldsmobile and worked for the post office. He was a member of the Aiken Masonic Lodge No. 156, the Order of the Eastern Star, member of The Order of DeMolay, the Shriners, of the Lions Club, the Raw Hiders, Habitat for Humanity, and the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was a member of Langley First Baptist Church.
Surviving are his children: Cynthia "Cindy" Busbee (the late Carl), Graniteville, SC, Amy Roberts (Chuck), and Barry P. Fulmer (Vickie) all of Aiken, SC; a brother, Otis Thomas Fulmer, Jr, Mars Hill, NC; ex-wife, Sandra Jacobs, Indiana; a stepson, Randy Brown, Aiken, SC; stepdaughters, Debbie Tomlinson, Dundalk, MD, Christine McGuire, Ohio, and Leslie Fischer, Indiana; six grandchildren: Russell "Rusty" Busbee, Brian Busbee, Rachel Roberts, D.J. Roberts, Dylon Riley, and Robert McClain, II; three great-grandchildren: Natalie Busbee, Tanner Busbee, and Corina Treon and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be on Friday at 1 o'clock in the Chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service with Pastor Rich Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens, Aiken, with military honors accorded by the United States Army Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Busbee, Brian Busbee, Marvin Riley, D.J. Roberts, Robert McClain, II, and Gregg Feagin.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Fulmer family.
The family will greet friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 pm at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 15, 2019
