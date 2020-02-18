|
Henry Winston Davis III
Simpsonville - Henry "Hank" Winston Davis III, 77, of Simpsonville, SC passed away on February 8, 2020, after an extended illness. He was the son of the late Henry Winston Davis, Jr. and Harriett Finley Davis Humphlett. He was the grandson of the late Henry Winston Davis, Sr. and Ruth Hughes Davis, and the late Thomas R. Finley and Alice Scott Finley.
Hank was born on May 30, 1942, in Nashville, Tenn. He was raised primarily in Aiken, SC, along with many children whose parents came to work at the Savannah River Plant. He attended Aiken County public schools, graduating from Aiken High School in the Class of 1960. He graduated from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, in 1967.
After graduation, Hank followed an interest in broadcast journalism, working at ABC News in New York, WIS-TV news in Columbia, SC, and WFBC-TV news in Greenville, SC. For 43 years, Hank was a licensed real estate broker in Greenville, and launched the H.W. Davis & Company real estate firm, which he managed until his death.
Greenville was Hank's home for 50 years. He loved the city and proudly showed off its growth and progress to visitors. He participated in the civic life of his city as a member of the Greenville Jaycees (President in 1971-72). He was especially proud of the Jaycees' work on the Fluoride Action Committee which he chaired. Hank was a longtime member and former vice-chairman of the Greenville Democratic Party. He was also a member of the Greenville IBMPC user group. For the past two years Hank had served as a Commissioner of the Greenville MetroConnect Board.
Hank was a man with an insatiable curiosity and thus was never bored. He read voraciously and loved discussing his latest interests. He had a great love of the outdoors and outdoor photography and spent many weekends hiking in the southern Appalachian Mountains. He was the family historian and genealogist and loved telling stories drawn from his research into family history.
Hank is survived by three sisters: Nancy Davis Thorne of Aiken, SC; Margaret Davis Crutchfield, Bluffton, SC; and Katherine Allison Davis, Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by two nieces: Melissa Jean Thorne, Troy, NY and Ann Elizabeth Bloj, Lafayette, Colo., and one nephew, Michael Winston Crutchfield, Fort Mill, SC. He is also survived by cousins W.R. Dick Bennett, Piedmont, SC; Scott Finley, Anderson, SC; Sara White, Lawrenceville, GA; Dr. Wil Davis, Holland, Mich.; and James Davis, Pekin, Ill.
A celebration of Hank's life will be held in mid-March. Arrangements, to be determined, will be found at the website of Mackey Funerals and Cremations.
