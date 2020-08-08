Herbert George Odom
Warrenville - Mr. Herbert George "PaPa" Odom, 81, of Warrenville, SC, beloved husband of forty-six years to Margaret Louise Keenan Odom, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
A lifelong area resident, he was a son of the late Buck Odom and the late Leola Baxley Gormley. He retired from the former Georgia Regents University, where he was a Painter. "PaPa" was a member of the Bible Deliverance Temple, Augusta, GA and enjoyed fishing. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Linda and Al Green, Beech Island, SC, Michael and Phyllis Smith, Warrenville, SC, Russell Smith, Beech Island, SC, Gary Smith, Beech Island, SC, Ira and Patti Odom, Martinez, GA, Karen Williams, Augusta, GA, Stacy Odom, Augusta, GA and Melissa Williams, Augusta, GA; siblings, Laney Bedenbaugh, Waynesboro, GA and Gloria Mooney, Augusta, GA; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-six grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Also preceding him in death were two brothers and three grandchildren.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 5 until 7 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 3 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Interment will follow in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC.
Due to the current pandemic and out of respect for others, the family has asked that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Bible Deliverance Temple. (www.bibledeliveracetemple.org
)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com
to share memories of "PaPa" and leave a message of condolence for the family.