Herman Upson
AIKEN - Mr. Herman Upson, 86, of 324 Newberry St, entered into rest December 21, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Upson was a member of Second Baptist Church.
Survivors include two brothers, Willie (Wilhelmenia) Upson, Aiken, and David (Conchevia) Upson, Wyncote, PA; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020