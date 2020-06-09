Herschel L. Smith, Jr.
Aiken - HERSCHEL L. SMITH, JR., 85, beloved husband of Shelvie Hutchinson Smith, died suddenly Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A native of Washington County, GA, Herschel was a son of the late Herschel L. Smith, Sr. and Okella Josey Smith. He worked as a welding inspector and retired from Pullman Power. He was a farmer and an avid hunter. He lived in Aiken since 2012.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Shelvie, include daughters, Deanna Abellana (Beau), Easley, SC, Dawn Smith, Sandersville, GA, Sabrina Smith, Aiken, SC, Carmen Jeter (Ed), Marietta, GA; step-sons, Barry Kelley (Beth), Augusta, GA, Scott Kelley, Sandersville, GA; grandchildren, Chase Kelley, Killeen, TX, Bryce Kelley, Augusta, GA, Dr. Austin Abellana (Fiancee Kinsley), Easley, SC, Justin Crandall, Oklahoma City, OK, Easton West, Sandersville, Aubrey Jeter, Marietta, GA; sisters, Hazel Warren (Robbie), Waynesville, NC, Sue Higginbotham, St. Mary's, GA, Jane Smith, Riddleville, GA; brother, David Smith, Riddleville, GA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Clydie Faye McDonough.
According to his wishes, there will be no service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Christ Central (christcentralaiken.com).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 17, 2020.