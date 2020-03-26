Home

Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Pine Lawn Memorial Gardens
Hettie Ann Johnson Obituary
Hettie Ann Johnson
Aiken - Graveside services for Mrs. Hettie Ann Johnson, wife of James Edward Johnson, of 418 Barnwell Ave NE, will be held 11 AM Saturday March 28, 2020 at Pine Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Hettie was preceded in death by her son, David B. Johnson(Alison); while leaving to cherish her memory; her loving husband, James; daughter, Hetlena J. Johnson(Glenn); sons, James Johnson, Jr.(Michelle), Earl Johnson, Jason Johnson; Brian P. Johnson, and Raymond Johnson(Betty); sisters, Rosalind Hickson, Iola Atkinson, and Esther Hickson; brothers, Edward Hickson(Violet) and Curtis Hickson; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 from 5-7 PM Friday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2020
