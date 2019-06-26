Heubert Melvin Maples
WAGENER - Mr. Heubert Melvin Maples, 82, entered into rest Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Mr. Heubert is the husband of Mabel C. Maples, the father of Nancy Ringley Garner and her husband Robert. He is the brother of the late Robert Maples and his wife Clare and the late Gloria Kaney.
Mr. Heubert is a veteran of the United States Navy.
A Celebration of Life Service is Sunday, June 30th at 2pm and will be held at Perry First Assembly of God Church with Military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to Blizzard Funeral Home, PO Box 235, Wagener, SC 29164.
Condolences may be made to the Maple's family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 26, 2019