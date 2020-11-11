1/1
Heyward Ronell Cotton Sr.
Heyward "Ronell" Cotton, Sr.
Clearwater - CMSgt. Heyward Ronell Cotton, Sr., USAF Ret., 85, of Clearwater, SC, beloved husband of sixty-one years to Neely McGee Cotton, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, under the loving care of Alliance Hospice and Comfort Keepers, on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Born in Langley, SC he was a son of the late Ernest and Barbara Rutland Cotton. A Vietnam Veteran, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Airforce for thirty years earning the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. His career in the Airforce took the family to the Charleston AFB, Pope AFB and Scott AFB. After his military career, he also retired from Johnson Controls at Fort Gordon, GA and the Aiken County Recycling Center in Belvedere, SC. He was a member of Clearwater First Baptist Church where he was active in the Senior Men's Sunday School Class and the Swinging Sixties. He enjoyed reading, history, walking on the beach, going to the mountains, playing Dominos with the family, watching FOX News and Westerns. More than anything however, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children, Bonnie Kuhlmann and her husband, Randy, Dallas, TX and the late Heyward Ronell "Ron" Cotton, siblings, the late Hershel Cotton and the late Thelma Fouty, grandchildren, Kristin, Hunter, Kevin, Christina, Colena and Jason and great-grandchildren, Riley, Reagan, Declan, Clare, Vanessa, Esther and Crimsyn.
The family will greet friends on Friday, November 13, 2020, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor John Bolin will officiate. Interment with veteran's honors accorded by a United States Airforce Honor Guard, will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
The family has asked that memorials be made to Clearwater First Baptist Church, (www.clearwaterfbc.org) Shriners Hospitals for Children, (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (www.stjude.org)
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
