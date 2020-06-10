Highwarther Butler

Aiken - Mr. Highwarther Butler entered into rest June 5, 2020. Graveside service will be held 1 pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at Pinelawn Cemetery with the Rev. Joshua Bryant officiating with social distancing. Mr. Butler, a native of Aiken County was a member of Jacksonville Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Dustin H. (D'Nasia) Butler; two daughters, Latitia Bryant and Izey (Jabril) Lundy McLean; a brother, James Albert (Pamela) Butler; five sisters, Mary (Dennis) Gordon, Brenda Butler, Jeanette Butler, Bernadette Newsome and Deanna (Rodney) Williams; six grandchildren, one great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Public viewing from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.



