Hiram Redd

AIKEN - Hiram Joseph Redd, age 71, of Aiken, S.C., son of Hiram Julian Redd and Effie Black Redd, entered into eternal rest at Aiken Regional Medical Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving companion and love of his life for nine years, Brenda Leischner; daughters, Jennifer (Kevin) Redman and Jodi (Travis) Tyler; a sister, Donna (Tom) Hair and four grandchildren. He was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Graniteville. He was a loving son, brother and grandfather. He really enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Sydney Redman, Payton Tyler, Emma Caroline Tyler and Abigail Tyler and a number of nieces and nephews. He was a coin collector and an avid Carolina Fan. He also was an outdoorsman and really enjoyed working in his yard; infact, his yard was voted the best on his Street. He was a member of the American Legion Post 77 in Graniteville. Yes, he was a well-rounded gentleman, who was loved by his family and friends. He shall be missed by all, but death is not the end, as he shall live on forever in the hearts of his family and loved ones. Earth's loss is Heaven's gain. The family will receive friends at the St. James Fellowship Hall Tuesday evening, April 16th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A service, celebrating his life, will be held at St. James Lutheran Church in Graniteville on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Barry T. Antley officiating. The interment will follow at the Graniteville Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Don Hatcher, Wayne Fulmer, Gilbert Vance, Bobby Reece, Larry Clark and Ronnie Johnson. The Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Archie Dodgen Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers, memorials, in his honor, may be made to the church, 200 Laurel Drive, Graniteville, S.C. 29829. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of all arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at



