Horace D. Grant
AIKEN - Horace D. Grant, 84, husband of the late Betty Jean Teseniar Grant, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence.
A native of Meeks, GA, Horace was a son of the late Morris T. and Mettie M. Webb Grant. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, serving in the 82nd Airborne. He was an electrician and retired from Daniel Construction. He was a member of Hollow Creek Baptist Church and was an avid gardener. He was a member of the New Ellenton riding Club.
Survivors include his daughters, Debbie and Donna; his son, David (Michelle); his granddaughter, Breanna Martin (Aaron); three great-grandchildren, LeAnn, Skyla and Alexa.
A private graveside service will be held Friday afternoon, August 14th at 2 o'clock in Southlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to SPCA Albrecht Center (letlovelive.org
).
