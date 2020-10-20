1/1
Houston Holley
Houston Holley
Graniteville - Houston H. Holley of Graniteville, S.C. passed away on October 17th at Trinity on Laurens in Aiken, S.C. He was the beloved husband for over 50 years to the late Nettie Corley Holley.
Houston retired in 1989 as a supervisor from Columbia Nitrogen in Augusta, GA. He served in the U. S. Army in World War II. He was born in Aiken County, and he dearly loved Graniteville. He was a dedicated member of Graniteville First Baptist Church, and he was dearly loved by his church family. He was a true Southern Gentleman, and one of his favorite things was working with his church family and helping with the Vacation Bible School.
Houston is survived by his sister, Mildred H. Griffin (Ronnie) of Lake Park, GA. and his brother Earl Holley of Aiken, S.C. and special friends, Laura McCary, Janet Joy and Linda Fulmer. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, C. Heyward Holley and Jennie L. Holley, one brother and one sister.
A service, celebrating his life, will be held at Graniteville First Baptist Church at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with Rev. Todd Sessions officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, S.C. The Pallbearers will be Charles Hilton, Larry Harris, Buddy Friday, Kevin Blackwell, Ken Harris and Steve White.
Memorials, in his honor, may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P. O. Box 1178, Greenwood, S.C. 29648-9989 or to Graniteville First Baptist Church, 76 Canal St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829. The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to Trinity on Laurens for the love and care that they extended to their love one during his stay there. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, 2020.
