AIKEN - Howard Edgar Cato, age 93, died Monday, July 8, 2019 following an extended illness.
Mr. Cato was born November 8, 1925 in Bloomfield, NJ to the late Edgar and Ethel Cato. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps. and enjoyed talking about WWII and his time in service. He drove a Grey Hound Bus for over thirty years and had made Aiken, SC his home since 1986. Mr. Cato also enjoyed walking at the Odell Weeks Center, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth R. Cato; and his second wife, Catherine Cato.
Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Wilson, Aiken, SC; two sons, Alan Howard Cato (Mary Boone Cato), Gloverville, SC and Howard David Cato (Freda) Weaversville, NC; three local grandchildren, Mark Cato (Missy), Jennie Wilson Boulware (Jared) and Karen Cato Greiner, and five grandchildren that live in North Carolina; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at George Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM in The George Funeral Chapel. Pastor Mark Canipe will officiate. Interment will follow in Graniteville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be donated to the , PO Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804 or related .
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Cato family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 10, 2019