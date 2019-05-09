Howard "Fuzzy" Edward Gore, Sr.
AIKEN - Funeral service for Mr. Howard "Fuzzy" Edward Gore, Sr., age, 72 of 39 Hillshire Court, will be held 3PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Almond Branch Baptist Church (Viewing 2 PM-3PM). Burial will follow at Aiken Memorial Gardens. Howard passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Howard was born to James and Rosie Gore on July 2, 1946 in Lanark, West Virginia. He served in the United States Air Force for 8 years. He retired from Westinghouse SRS in 2005. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Charles, James Mack, and Larry; and sisters Fannie, Nannie, Mary Lee, and Rosie. He is survived by his wife Margo; children Rodney, Tammi, Howard Gore, Jr., Kristen, Heather and James; siblings Martha, Ruby Ann, Shirley, Edna, Phyllis, Verleen, Jo Ann and Larry; 11 grandchildren and many beloved friends and relatives. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 on Friday from 3PM-8PM.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 9, 2019