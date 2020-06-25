Hubert Boyd
Warrenville - Mr. Hubert Boyd, age 86, beloved husband of the late Eunice Roxie Turner Boyd, entered into rest on Monday June 22nd, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Dennis (Cindy) Boyd; daughter, Donna Boyd; sisters, Donna (Al) Stevenson; Beth Moroney; brothers, Wyman (Karen) Boyd, Phil Rogers; grandchildren, Stevie (Clint) Chapman, Daniel (Tammy) Britt, Heather (Jeff) Clark, Caleb (Sydnie) Clark; great grandchildren, Virginia Kate, Zoei, Avery; and sisters in law, Ollie (Rudolph) Doolittle, Hazel Turner; numerous nieces and nephews; and his trusty companion, his dog "Sissy". In addition to his wife he is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Millie Boyd; brothers, Perry, Freddie and Wallace Boyd; and brother in law, Thomas Turner.
Mr. Boyd worked at Graniteville Company for 36 years and was the owner and operator of Boyds Small Engine Repair from 1985 until 2019. He was a member of the Howlandville Baptist Church. He will be missed by so many.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Friday June 26th, 2020 at 3pm at Howlandville Baptist Church with Pastor James Young officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Warrenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be: Robbie Boyd, Joey Cordell, Gene Herron, Steve Wilson, Hunter Wilson, Mike Hartley, Carlton Wilson and Richard Morris. Honorary pallbearers will be: Melvin Stringfield, and all of the Old Rascals from the dog fight at Indian Trail Golf Course.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 25 to Jul. 1, 2020.