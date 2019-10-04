Hubert Kneece
Graniteville - Mr. Hubert M. Kneece, age 80, beloved husband to Mrs. Elaine Kneece, entered into rest on Wednesday October 2nd, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Kenny (Emily) Kneece, Timmy Martin; step children, Samantha (Mike) Harley, Ricky, Reggie, and Bryan Seigler; sisters, Margaret Kneece, Julia Shealy, Audry (Warren) Kime; sister in law, Laura Kneece; grandchildren, Cameron (Chasity) Kneece, Brittany (Ryan) Bearden; and great grandchildren, Carter Kneece and Lucas Bearden. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julian K. "Jenks" and Ida Mae Glover Kneece; brother, Herbert Kneece; and sister, Gloria Powell. Mr. Kneece worked for Graniteville Company for 42 years in maintenance, proudly served his country in the United States Army. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held Saturday October 5th, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Pastor Richard McWhite officiating. The interment will take place at a later date. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Redds Branch Baptist Church Building Fund at 390 Redds Branch Road. Aiken, SC 29801 or the at 4708 Papermill Dr NW, Knoxville, TN 37909. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 9, 2019