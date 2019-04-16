Hubert Pridgen
Graniteville - Mr. Hubert M. Pridgen, 74, of Graniteville, SC, husband of Mrs. Elizabeth" Sissy" Ford Posey Pridgen, entered into rest on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late Morris and Lena Franklin Pridgen. A Vietnam Veteran, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Kimberly Clark and later the City of Aiken, where he was an Animal Control Officer. Hubert enjoyed vacationing and traveling with Cissy and fishing on the coast with his grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Janet Pridgen-Arnold and Jeff Arnold and Jacob and Chrissy Pridgen, step-children and their spouses, Elizabeth and Mike Powell and Julie and Geoff Stutts, siblings, Hazel Pridgen, Gracie Bates and Eugene Pridgen, grandchildren, Adam, Caden, Holt and Luke Pridgen and step-grandchildren, Nicole Nichols, Josh Allen and Brandon Stutts. Also preceding him in death are his first wife, Linda Spradley Pridgen, siblings, Evelleen Johnson, Gertrude Hardee and Roy Pridgen and a step-daughter, Rebecca Arthur.
The family will greet friends on (this evening) Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 5 until 7 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Stephen Phillips will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Ryan Matthews, Eric Matthews, Darren Pridgen, Michael Hardee, Tim Hardee and Morris Pridgen.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. (www.cff.org)
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 16, 2019