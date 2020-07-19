Hunter Randall

Warrenville - Hunter Anthony Randall, 17, of Warrenville, SC, entered into rest tragically on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, while spending time with the love of his life, Kimberly Strickland and his best bud, Kalebh Simmons.

A resident of the area most of his life, he was a son of Erika Anthony and Chad Randall. Hunter was a Junior at Midland Valley High School, where he played football. He played offensive guard, defensive end and linebacker. He also enjoyed basketball, baseball, ice hockey, ice skating, going to concerts with his dad and going to the gym with his Pappy Jake.

In addition to his parents, family members include his siblings, Tyler Deyton, Liam Ratcliff, Maya Ratcliff and Colin Ratcliff and grandparents, Jake and Betsy Anthony and Barbara and the late Joe Randall.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. Friends will be greeted by the family following the service until 2:30.



