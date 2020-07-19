1/1
Hunter Randall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hunter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hunter Randall
Warrenville - Hunter Anthony Randall, 17, of Warrenville, SC, entered into rest tragically on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, while spending time with the love of his life, Kimberly Strickland and his best bud, Kalebh Simmons.
A resident of the area most of his life, he was a son of Erika Anthony and Chad Randall. Hunter was a Junior at Midland Valley High School, where he played football. He played offensive guard, defensive end and linebacker. He also enjoyed basketball, baseball, ice hockey, ice skating, going to concerts with his dad and going to the gym with his Pappy Jake.
In addition to his parents, family members include his siblings, Tyler Deyton, Liam Ratcliff, Maya Ratcliff and Colin Ratcliff and grandparents, Jake and Betsy Anthony and Barbara and the late Joe Randall.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. Friends will be greeted by the family following the service until 2:30.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 19 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
Hatcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hatcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved