Ida Lee Rollins
Graniteville - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Ida Lee Redd Rollins will be held 2:00 pm Sunday August 16, 2020 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Todd Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Park. The service will be livestreamed on the Cole Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mrs. Rollins entered into rest peacefully Wednesday August 12, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Ida Lee Redd Rollins, January 21, 1934 age 86 of Graniteville, South Carolina, loving wife of 65 years of the late Alvin Arthur Rollins, whose love story began at birth since their families were lifelong friends and neighbors. She was also predeceased by her precious son, Randy Lee Rollins, her parents, Cleo and William Redd, and a sister, Virginia Redd Blitchington. She leaves behind a daughter, Katherine (Kathy) Rollins Wright, grandson, Jason Wright (Jennifer), granddaughters, Shannon Wright Page (Chris) and Victoria Leigh Rollins Heath (Dalton); great grandchildren, Jackson Wright, Jamisen Wright, Jace Wright, Katherine Page, Cash Page, Trayton Heath and Evelyn Heath.
Ida Lee will be remembered by her loved ones as having the character of a noble woman as described in Proverbs 31. With an uncomplaining spirit and unconditional love, loyalty and support to her family, she lived her life with love, wisdom, and indeed was "clothed with strength and dignity." The greatest comfort to her was knowing her family was safe and happy. She was well known as a woman of solid rock faith in her savior and unwavering character, a prayer warrior and encourager, loyal to all of her family and friends, she was an amazing homemaker and home keeper. It was a real treat for family and friends to sit at her table and enjoy the fruits of her labor in Christian fellowship.
Pallbearers will be Jason Wright, Jackson Wright, Jace Wright, Chris Page, Jr., Cash Page, Tim Wright, Scott Heath, and Craig Heath. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 pm until time of services at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at www.colefuneralhomeinc.net
. Due to the Covid-19 situation CDC requirements will be enforced by wearing of mask and social distancing. www.colefuneralhomeinc.net