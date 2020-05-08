Ina Powell
Warrenville, SC - Ina Moseley Powell, age 92, wife of the late Alva David Powell, entered into rest on Wednesday May 6th, 2020 at her home in Warrenville, SC.
She is survived by sons, David (Vickie) Powell, Leonard (Judie) Powell; daughter, Laura Cauley; grandchildren, Melissa (Michael) Smith, Dana (Brad) Johnson, Brent Powell, Donna (Chris) Huffman; and great grandchildren, Brandon Wyatt, Landen Johnson, Jarrett Johnson, Aaliyah Powell, Rozalynn Powell, Kamron Huffman and Haley Proctor.
In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Birdie Chapman Moseley; son, Jimmy Powell; and daughter, Pattie Powell.
Ms. Powell worked as an End Finder at Owens Corning Fiberglas for 35 years. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched in the 92 precious years she had on earth.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday May 9th, 2020 at 2pm at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery with Rev. Alex Romanov officiating. The interment will immediately follow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Brandon Wyatt, Jarrett Johnson, Landen Johnson, Brad Dickey, Brent Powell and Alvin Gregory.
Please note that for those who can't attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the official Napier Funeral Home Facebook page. For those who do attend, social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 8 to May 20, 2020.