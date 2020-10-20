1/1
Ines S. Broker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ines's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ines S. Broker
Aiken - Sadly, Ines Broker, 82, on October 17, 2020 lost her 7 year battle with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsey).
She is survived by husband Paul and 3 children; Howard Moore of Devon, PA, Cynthia Scheeler of Berwyn, PA and Gregory Moore of Vero Beach, FL. She also leaves Zachary Scheeler of Norristown, PA and was predeceased by Troy Scheeler, both grandsons. She leaves a sister, Linda Sposato of Vero Beach, FL and 4 great-grandchildren.
Ines was born and lived most of her life in the Philadelphia area, moving to Aiken in 2008. She enjoyed sports and was active in tennis and golf. Her greatest joy in life was time spent with children and grandchildren. "Mom-mom" will be missed!
No gatherings are planned at this time.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved