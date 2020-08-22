Inez Williams

1/1
Aiken - Ms. Inez Thompson Williams, age 84, beloved wife to the late Mr. Edward Williams, passed away on Friday August 7th, 2020 at her home in Aiken.
She is survived by her children, David Williams, Susan Annette Green and Nora Mae Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Myrtle Thompson; and son, Joseph Grover Williams. Ms. Williams was of the Christian faith and will be missed by all of her family and friends.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday August 22nd, 2020 at 1pm at Abundant Salvation and Praise Worship Center; 2464 Columbia Highway North. Aiken, SC 29805. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 22 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
