Ira Davis "Sonny" Bledsoe
JOHNSTON - Ira Davis "Sonny" Bledsoe, 80, of Johnston, SC, husband of Wynell Holsonback Bledsoe entered into rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.
Mr. Bledsoe was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Rufus Clyde and Nellie Bledsoe. He was a retired Textile worker and a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife; one son, Charles Davis (Tracy) Bledsoe; one daughter, Grace Helen (Jeff) Rienzo; three grandchildren, Taylor and Peighton Rienzo and Hunter Moore; and one sister, Mary Layman. He was predeceased by two brother, and four sisters.
Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 1 to Sep. 9, 2020.
