Ira Davis "Sonny" BledsoeJOHNSTON - Ira Davis "Sonny" Bledsoe, 80, of Johnston, SC, husband of Wynell Holsonback Bledsoe entered into rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020.A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.Mr. Bledsoe was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Rufus Clyde and Nellie Bledsoe. He was a retired Textile worker and a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.Survivors include his wife; one son, Charles Davis (Tracy) Bledsoe; one daughter, Grace Helen (Jeff) Rienzo; three grandchildren, Taylor and Peighton Rienzo and Hunter Moore; and one sister, Mary Layman. He was predeceased by two brother, and four sisters.Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com