Irene E. RegoAiken - IRENE E. REGO, 91, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Trinity on Laurens.A native of Worcester, MA, Irene was the daughter of the late John Benedict and Dagmar Johnson Shea. She retired as the Executive Director of Limen House, Inc. in Wilmington, DE. She has lived in Aiken since 1994.Survivors include two sons, Richard S. Rego (Carole), Williston, SC, Peter A. Rego (Kelly), Aiken, SC; two daughters, Susan E. Marvian (Joe), and Louisa K. Rego, both of Wilmington, DE; a brother, John B. Shea (Mary), Boston, MA; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joanne M. Kingsland and brother, Peter W. Shea.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity on Laurens, 213 Laurens St., Aiken, SC 29801.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC