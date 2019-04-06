Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Irma B.

Frederick - It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mrs. Irma Beatrice Smith on April 4, 2019 at the age of 80.

Irma was preceded in death by Mike, her loving husband of 59 years, and her brother George. She is survived by her son Michael (Sharon Edelstein), her daughter Karen Smith Rotabi (Paul Martin), and her grandsons Alexander, Benjamin and Ethan.

Irma was born in San Diego, California on June 25, 1938 to Berta and Gordon Summers. She cherished her early years spent with her grandmother and many cousins in Mexico. She then attended Rosary High School in San Diego, California. She met Mike, the love of her life, after a high school football game, and they were married a year after graduation. In 1963, Irma, Mike and their young son Michael moved to Gainesville, Florida, where Mike was a graduate student. In 1967 they moved to Aiken, South Carolina where they lived for nearly 50 years. Their precious daughter Karen was born in Aiken in 1968. Irma and Mike loved traveling throughout the world, both for work and pleasure, often with their children, grandsons, and extended family. Irma truly loved traveling in Central America, first visiting their daughter while in Peace Corps. Irma and Mike traveled there to study Spanish on many occasions. To celebrate Irma and Mike's 50th anniversary and their 70th birthdays, the extended family traveled together to Guatemala to study Spanish and explore the beautiful countryside. In total, Mike and Irma traveled to well over 30 countries and lived briefly in England. These memories will be cherished by family as adventure was a central theme of family life.

A memorial service will be held in Aiken, South Carolina over the summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Irma's Memory to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill at

www.keeneybasford.com

Irma B. Smith Frederick - It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mrs. Irma Beatrice Smith on April 4, 2019 at the age of 80.Irma was preceded in death by Mike, her loving husband of 59 years, and her brother George. She is survived by her son Michael (Sharon Edelstein), her daughter Karen Smith Rotabi (Paul Martin), and her grandsons Alexander, Benjamin and Ethan.Irma was born in San Diego, California on June 25, 1938 to Berta and Gordon Summers. She cherished her early years spent with her grandmother and many cousins in Mexico. She then attended Rosary High School in San Diego, California. She met Mike, the love of her life, after a high school football game, and they were married a year after graduation. In 1963, Irma, Mike and their young son Michael moved to Gainesville, Florida, where Mike was a graduate student. In 1967 they moved to Aiken, South Carolina where they lived for nearly 50 years. Their precious daughter Karen was born in Aiken in 1968. Irma and Mike loved traveling throughout the world, both for work and pleasure, often with their children, grandsons, and extended family. Irma truly loved traveling in Central America, first visiting their daughter while in Peace Corps. Irma and Mike traveled there to study Spanish on many occasions. To celebrate Irma and Mike's 50th anniversary and their 70th birthdays, the extended family traveled together to Guatemala to study Spanish and explore the beautiful countryside. In total, Mike and Irma traveled to well over 30 countries and lived briefly in England. These memories will be cherished by family as adventure was a central theme of family life.A memorial service will be held in Aiken, South Carolina over the summer.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Irma's Memory to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill at https://donate.nami.org/fundraiser/2011223 Funeral Home Keeney And Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick

106 East Church Street

Frederick , MD 21701

301-662-2175 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close