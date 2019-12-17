|
|
Irwin Edward "Win" Magerkurth
AIKEN - Irwin Edward "Win" Magerkurth, age 81, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA.
Win was born October 25, 1938 in Cambridge, IL to the late Edward G Magerkurth and the late Clara Klawonn Magerkurth Schmedt. He graduated BSME from the University of Iowa in 1960 and in 1962 where he also received an MS in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics, and an MBA in 1973 from Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, NY Registered Professional Engineer-New York, 1969 and Certified Quality Engineer 1977- 1993.
1961-1967 Win worked at Sandia National Laboratory, Albuquerque,NM Field Testing Organization Staff Mbr Technical,. At Eastman Kodak NY: Kodak Apparatus Div.1967- 1969 and Kodak Park 1969-1989. Lastly, Westinghouse Savannah River Co. Aiken SC Separations 1990-1996, and Closure Business Unit Engineering 1996-2005
Volunteer at Aiken County Area Vita Coalition(Volunteer Income Tax Assistance)2011- 2019
Win was a first-class skier and ski racer; member of Augusta Ski and Outing Club, Newsletter Editor. Member(with colors)of Whiskey Road Foxhounds as head Road Whip.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Paul Schmedt.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Anne B. Torreyson-Magerkurth; six children, Tamara Hayes Joslin wife of Peter Joslin of Durango, CO, Todd Hayes of Albuquerque NM, Michael Magerkurth of Doha Qatar, Stephen Magerkurth of Murrieta CA, Karen Magerkurth DeSilva, wife of Brian DeSilva of Chelmsford MA , and Paul Magerkurth, ten grandchildren, cousin and best friend Clark Magerkurth;and other cousins and extended family.
Services will be held the first weekend in May.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visitingwww.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 25, 2019