1/1
Isabella Lewis Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isabella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isabella Lewis Snyder
AIKEN - ISABELLA LEWIS SNYDER, 95, widow of Cecil Rhea Snyder, Jr., passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Taylors Valley, VA, Isabella was a daughter of the late Luther Calvin and Carrie Boone Lewis. She lived in Aiken since 1953 and was a homemaker. She was a dedicated servant of God and was a faithful member of Levels Baptist Church for 63 years. She was a member of the choir and a mission worker.
Survivors include two daughters, Donna A. Fulmer, Williston, SC, Hope Young (Marty), Lake Wateree, SC; six grandchildren, Angie Eanes, Marc Greene, Sarah Smith, Susie Kostner, Amy Young, Christian Young; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a close personal friend and caregiver, Maxine Pierce.
A cryptside service will be held Sunday afternoon, December 6th at 3 o'clock at The Southlawn Cemetery Mausoleum with The Rev. Marion Britton officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Levels Baptist Church for Missions, 2456 Levels Church Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Southlawn Cemetery Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved