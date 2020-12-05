Isabella Lewis Snyder
AIKEN - ISABELLA LEWIS SNYDER, 95, widow of Cecil Rhea Snyder, Jr., passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Taylors Valley, VA, Isabella was a daughter of the late Luther Calvin and Carrie Boone Lewis. She lived in Aiken since 1953 and was a homemaker. She was a dedicated servant of God and was a faithful member of Levels Baptist Church for 63 years. She was a member of the choir and a mission worker.
Survivors include two daughters, Donna A. Fulmer, Williston, SC, Hope Young (Marty), Lake Wateree, SC; six grandchildren, Angie Eanes, Marc Greene, Sarah Smith, Susie Kostner, Amy Young, Christian Young; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a close personal friend and caregiver, Maxine Pierce.
A cryptside service will be held Sunday afternoon, December 6th at 3 o'clock at The Southlawn Cemetery Mausoleum with The Rev. Marion Britton officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Levels Baptist Church for Missions, 2456 Levels Church Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.
