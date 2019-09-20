Reverend Isaiah Bussey, Jr.
WINDSOR - Reverend Isaiah Bussey, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc.
Family and friends may call the residence of his wife Mrs. Betty Bussey, 155 Bussey Road, Windsor, SC 29856 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 20, 2019