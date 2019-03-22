Ivory Kirkland
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivory Kirkland.
AIKEN - Mr. Ivory Kirkland, 79, of 533 Toby Ext., entered into rest March 21, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Kirkland was a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Renee (Jason) Mealing, Ladson, SC & Maureen (Joshua) Wright, Atlanta, GA; one son, Allen Kirkland, Arcadia, FL; a devoted friend, Queen Esther Colter, Aiken; one sister, Marie Harris, Queens, NY; one brother, Nathaniel Kirkland, Schenectady, NY; 9 Grandchildren; 14 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 22, 2019