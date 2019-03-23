Ivory Kirkland
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivory Kirkland.
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Ivory "Pig" Kirkland will be 1pm Monday, March 25, 2019 at Ashley Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Devine officiating. Interment will be in Pine Lawn Cemetery.
Family and friends may call the residence, 533 Toby Ext or after 2pm Sunday at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 23, 2019